Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.23
Chapter 3, Problem 3.23

Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions. See Example 2 of Section 3.2 for the derivative of √x.
f(x) = 5x³

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function for which you need to find the derivative. Here, the function is \( f(x) = 5x^3 \).
Step 2: Recall the power rule for differentiation, which states that if \( f(x) = ax^n \), then \( f'(x) = anx^{n-1} \).
Step 3: Apply the power rule to the function \( f(x) = 5x^3 \). Here, \( a = 5 \) and \( n = 3 \).
Step 4: Differentiate the function using the power rule: \( f'(x) = 5 \times 3x^{3-1} \).
Step 5: Simplify the expression obtained from differentiation: \( f'(x) = 15x^2 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivatives

A derivative represents the rate at which a function changes at any given point. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. In practical terms, the derivative provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve of the function at a specific point.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Power Rule

The Power Rule is a fundamental technique for finding derivatives of polynomial functions. It states that if f(x) = x^n, where n is a real number, then the derivative f'(x) = n*x^(n-1). This rule simplifies the process of differentiation for functions involving powers of x.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules

Function Notation

Function notation is a way to represent mathematical functions in a clear and concise manner. In this context, f(x) denotes a function of x, allowing us to express the relationship between the input x and the output f(x). Understanding function notation is essential for applying calculus concepts, including differentiation.
Recommended video:
04:22
Sigma Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the derivative of the following functions.

y = In |sin x|

994
views
Textbook Question

Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.

f(x) = √(e2x + 8x2ex +16x4) (Hint: Factor the function under the square root first.)

513
views
Textbook Question

A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.

293
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Tangent line Find the equation of the line tangent to y=2^sin x at x=π/2. Graph the function and the tangent line.

1897
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.

f(y) = tan-1 (2y2 - 4)

160
views
Textbook Question

Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.

g(t) = t³+3t²+t / t³

473
views