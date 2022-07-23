Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In |sin x|
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Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In |sin x|
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = √(e2x + 8x2ex +16x4) (Hint: Factor the function under the square root first.)
A challenging derivative Find dy/dx, where √3x⁷+y² = sin²y+100xy.
{Use of Tech} Tangent line Find the equation of the line tangent to y=2^sin x at x=π/2. Graph the function and the tangent line.
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(y) = tan-1 (2y2 - 4)
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
g(t) = t³+3t²+t / t³