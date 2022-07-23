Find the following higher-order derivatives.
dn/dxn (2x)
Find the following higher-order derivatives.
dn/dxn (2x)
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂2) 1/x+1 - 1/3 / x-2
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1
47–56. Derivatives of inverse functions at a point Consider the following functions. In each case, without finding the inverse, evaluate the derivative of the inverse at the given point.
f(x) = 1/2x+8; (10,4)
73–78. {Use of Tech} Normal lines A normal line at a point P on a curve passes through P and is perpendicular to the line tangent to the curve at P (see figure). Use the following equations and graphs to determine an equation of the normal line at the given point. Illustrate your work by graphing the curve with the normal line. <IMAGE>
Exercise 46
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))