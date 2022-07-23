9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (v / v+1)^4/3
9–61. Evaluate and simplify y'.
y = (v / v+1)^4/3
Find the function The following limits represent the slope of a curve y = f(x) at the point (a,f(a)). Determine a possible function f and number a; then calculate the limit.
(lim x🠂2) 1/x+1 - 1/3 / x-2
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = x⁸cos³ x / √x-1
Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = ex(x3 − 3x2 + 6x − 6)
73–78. {Use of Tech} Normal lines A normal line at a point P on a curve passes through P and is perpendicular to the line tangent to the curve at P (see figure). Use the following equations and graphs to determine an equation of the normal line at the given point. Illustrate your work by graphing the curve with the normal line. <IMAGE>
Exercise 46
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))