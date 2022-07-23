Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In x / (In x + 1)
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Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In x / (In x + 1)
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sin−1(x/4); (2,π/6)
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
s(t) = t⁴/³ / e^t
63–74. Derivatives of logarithmic functions Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = log₈ |tan x|
75–86. Logarithmic differentiation Use logarithmic differentiation to evaluate f'(x).
f(x) = (1+x²)^sin x
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x In x - x