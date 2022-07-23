Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In x / (In x + 1)
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Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In x / (In x + 1)
Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the given point.
f(x) = sin−1(x/4); (2,π/6)
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = sin^−1 x at x=0.
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos x/sin x + 1
A surface ship is moving (horizontally) in a straight line at 10 km/hr. At the same time, an enemy submarine maintains a position directly below the ship while diving at an angle that is 20° below the horizontal. How fast is the submarine’s altitude decreasing?
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = x sin x