Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In x / (In x + 1)
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = In x / (In x + 1)
Find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of y = sin^−1 x at x=0.
Derivatives Find and simplify the derivative of the following functions.
s(t) = t⁴/³ / e^t
Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = cos x/sin x + 1
A surface ship is moving (horizontally) in a straight line at 10 km/hr. At the same time, an enemy submarine maintains a position directly below the ship while diving at an angle that is 20° below the horizontal. How fast is the submarine’s altitude decreasing?
63–74. Derivatives of logarithmic functions Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
y = log₈ |tan x|