Textbook Question
Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
r(t) = (e2t + 3et + 2) / (et + 2)
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Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
r(t) = (e2t + 3et + 2) / (et + 2)
Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
y = (x2 - 2ax + a2) / (x - a); a is a constant.
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 5x) / x
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 4^-x sin x
How are the derivatives of sin^−1 x and cos^−1 x related?
51–56. Second derivatives Find d²y/dx².
x⁴+y⁴ = 64