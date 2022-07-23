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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.3.56
Chapter 3, Problem 3.3.56

Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers. 
y = (x2 - 2ax + a2) / (x - a); a is a constant.

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Step 1: Recognize that the function y = \(\frac{x^2 - 2ax + a^2}{x - a}\) is a rational function, which can be simplified by performing polynomial long division or by recognizing it as a special form.
Step 2: Notice that the numerator x^2 - 2ax + a^2 can be rewritten as (x - a)^2 by recognizing it as a perfect square trinomial.
Step 3: Simplify the expression by canceling the common factor (x - a) in the numerator and the denominator, resulting in y = x - a.
Step 4: Differentiate the simplified function y = x - a with respect to x. Since a is a constant, the derivative of a constant is zero.
Step 5: Apply the basic differentiation rule: the derivative of x with respect to x is 1. Therefore, the derivative of y = x - a is y' = 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output value changes as its input value changes. It is defined as the limit of the average rate of change of the function over an interval as the interval approaches zero. In calculus, the derivative is often denoted as f'(x) or dy/dx, and it provides critical information about the function's behavior, such as its slope and points of tangency.
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Simplification of Expressions

Simplifying an expression involves rewriting it in a more manageable or understandable form, often by combining like terms, factoring, or reducing fractions. In the context of calculus, simplifying an expression before taking the derivative can make the differentiation process easier and help avoid errors. For example, factoring polynomials or canceling common terms can lead to a clearer function to differentiate.
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Quotient Rule

The quotient rule is a method for finding the derivative of a function that is the ratio of two other functions. If y = u/v, where u and v are functions of x, the derivative is given by y' = (v * u' - u * v') / v^2. This rule is essential when dealing with functions that are expressed as fractions, as it allows for the correct application of differentiation to both the numerator and denominator.
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