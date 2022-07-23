Textbook Question
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
exy = 2y
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Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
exy = 2y
Find the derivative of the following functions by first expanding or simplifying the expression. Simplify your answers.
r(t) = (e2t + 3et + 2) / (et + 2)
Calculate the derivative of the following functions. In some cases, it is useful to use the properties of logarithms to simplify the functions before computing f'(x).
f(x) = In 2x/(x² + 1)³
Use Theorem 3.10 to evaluate the following limits.
lim x🠂0 (tan 5x) / x
15–48. Derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = 4^-x sin x
How are the derivatives of sin^−1 x and cos^−1 x related?