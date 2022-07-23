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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 66d
Chapter 3, Problem 66d

{Use of Tech} Population growth Consider the following population functions.
d. Evaluate and interpret lim t→∞ p(t).
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)

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Step 1: Identify the function p(t) = 600 \(\left\)(\(\frac{t^2 + 3}{t^2 + 9}\)\(\right\)) and recognize that you need to evaluate the limit as t approaches infinity.
Step 2: Simplify the expression \(\frac{t^2 + 3}{t^2 + 9}\) by dividing both the numerator and the denominator by t^2, the highest power of t in the expression.
Step 3: After simplification, the expression becomes \(\frac{1 + \frac{3}{t^2}\)}{1 + \(\frac{9}{t^2}\)}.
Step 4: Evaluate the limit of the simplified expression as t approaches infinity. As t becomes very large, the terms \(\frac{3}{t^2}\) and \(\frac{9}{t^2}\) approach 0.
Step 5: Conclude that the limit of the expression \(\frac{1 + \frac{3}{t^2}\)}{1 + \(\frac{9}{t^2}\)} as t approaches infinity is 1, and therefore, lim_{t \(\to\) \(\infty\)} p(t) = 600 \(\times\) 1 = 600. Interpret this as the population stabilizing at 600 as time goes to infinity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

In calculus, a limit is a fundamental concept that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. Evaluating limits helps us understand the function's behavior at points where it may not be explicitly defined or at infinity. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the population function p(t) as t approaches infinity, which provides insight into the long-term behavior of the population.
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One-Sided Limits

Population Functions

Population functions model the growth of a population over time, often represented as p(t), where t is time. These functions can take various forms, such as exponential or logistic growth models. Understanding the specific form of the population function given, p(t) = 600(t² + 3)/(t² + 9), is crucial for evaluating its behavior as time progresses, particularly as t approaches infinity.
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Properties of Functions

Asymptotic Behavior

Asymptotic behavior refers to the behavior of a function as its input approaches a limit, often infinity. In the context of population growth, it helps us determine the maximum population size that can be sustained over time. By analyzing the limit of p(t) as t approaches infinity, we can interpret the long-term population trend and understand whether the population stabilizes, grows indefinitely, or declines.
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Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Population growth Consider the following population functions.

e.Use a graphing utility to graph the population and its growth rate.

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Textbook Question

Population growth Consider the following population functions.

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Textbook Question

Population growth Consider the following population functions.

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p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)

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Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.

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Textbook Question

Population growth Consider the following population functions.

c. Estimate the time when the instantaneous growth rate is greatest.

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