Population growth Consider the following population functions.
b. What is the instantaneous growth rate at t=5?
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
b. What is the instantaneous growth rate at t=5?
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line is horizontal.
{Use of Tech} Population growth Consider the following population functions.
d. Evaluate and interpret lim t→∞ p(t).
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line has slope -1/2.
Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.
f(x)=x²+1; Q(3, 6)
Population growth Consider the following population functions.
c. Estimate the time when the instantaneous growth rate is greatest.
p(t) = 600 (t²+3/t²+9)