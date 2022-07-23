Textbook Question
Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = e^-2x²
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Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = e^-2x²
Derivatives from graphs Use the figure to find the following derivatives. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(x)g(x)) | x=4
Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = x cos x²
Derivatives by different methods
a. Calculate d/dx (x²+x)² using the Chain Rule. Simplify your answer.
Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = √x²+2
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d/dx((√2)x) = x(√2)x - 1