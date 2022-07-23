Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.
f(x) = 1/x; Q (-2, 4)
Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.
f(x) = 1/x; Q (-2, 4)
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x3 + 5x2 + 6x
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = e^2x(2x-7)⁵
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
a. Find dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
y² = x²(4 − x) / 4 + x (right strophoid)
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
a. Find dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
c. Use the functions found in part (b) to graph the given equation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)