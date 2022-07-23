Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.
f(x) = 1/x; Q (-2, 4)
Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.
f(x) = 1/x; Q (-2, 4)
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
b. Solve the given equation for y to identify the implicitly defined functions y=f₁(x), y = f₂(x), ….
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line is horizontal.
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
a. Find dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line has slope -1/2.
Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.
f(x)=x²+1; Q(3, 6)