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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 68
Chapter 3, Problem 68

Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x3 + 5x2 + 6x

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1
To find the first derivative, f′(x), apply the power rule to each term of the function f(x) = 3x^3 + 5x^2 + 6x. The power rule states that d/dx [x^n] = n*x^(n-1).
For the term 3x^3, apply the power rule: the derivative is 3 * 3 * x^(3-1) = 9x^2.
For the term 5x^2, apply the power rule: the derivative is 5 * 2 * x^(2-1) = 10x.
For the term 6x, apply the power rule: the derivative is 6 * 1 * x^(1-1) = 6.
Combine the derivatives of each term to get f′(x) = 9x^2 + 10x + 6. To find f′′(x) and f′′′(x), repeat the differentiation process on f′(x) using the power rule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiation

Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. The first derivative, f'(x), indicates the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any point, while higher-order derivatives, such as f''(x) and f'''(x), provide information about the curvature and acceleration of the function.
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Power Rule

The Power Rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate functions of the form f(x) = ax^n, where a is a constant and n is a real number. According to this rule, the derivative f'(x) is calculated as f'(x) = n * ax^(n-1). This rule simplifies the differentiation process, especially for polynomial functions like the one given in the question.
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Higher-Order Derivatives

Higher-order derivatives are derivatives of derivatives, providing deeper insights into the behavior of a function. The second derivative, f''(x), indicates the concavity of the function, while the third derivative, f'''(x), can reveal information about the rate of change of the curvature. Understanding these derivatives is essential for analyzing the function's behavior beyond just its slope.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the function f and the point Q, find all points P on the graph of f such that the line tangent to f at P passes through Q. Check your work by graphing f and the tangent lines.

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