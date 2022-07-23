Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x3 + 5x2 + 6x
Find f′(x), f′′(x), and f′′′(x) for the following functions.
f(x) = 3x3 + 5x2 + 6x
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
b. Solve the given equation for y to identify the implicitly defined functions y=f₁(x), y = f₂(x), ….
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line is horizontal.
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
a. Find dy/dx using implicit differentiation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)
Let f(x) = 4√x - x.
Find all points on the graph of f at which the tangent line has slope -1/2.
The following equations implicitly define one or more functions.
c. Use the functions found in part (b) to graph the given equation.
x+y³−xy=1 (Hint: Rewrite as y³−1=xy−x and then factor both sides.)