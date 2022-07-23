The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
Find a possible function f and number a.
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
Find a possible function f and number a.
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂0 e^x-1 / x
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂1 x¹⁰⁰-1 / x-1
{Use of Tech} Cell population The population of a culture of cells after t days is approximated by the function P(t)=1600 / 1 + 7e^−0.02t, for t≥0.
a. Graph the population function.
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(f(x))) |x=4
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (5f(x)+3g(x)) |x=1