Textbook Question
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
(g^-1)'(7)
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Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
(g^-1)'(7)
The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.
b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).
lim x🠂1 x¹⁰⁰-1 / x-1
Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.
y = x cos x²
Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
d. d/dx (f(x)³) |x=5
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (g(f(x))) |x=1
Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>
d/dx (f(f(x))) |x=4