Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 85a
Chapter 3, Problem 85a

Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>
a. d/dx (f(x)+2g(x)) |x=3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the derivative of the function h(x) = f(x) + 2g(x) at x = 3.
Step 2: Use the linearity of derivatives. The derivative of a sum is the sum of the derivatives. So, d/dx (f(x) + 2g(x)) = f'(x) + 2g'(x).
Step 3: Evaluate the derivative at x = 3. We need to find f'(3) and g'(3) from the table.
Step 4: Substitute the values from the table into the expression f'(3) + 2g'(3).
Step 5: Simplify the expression to find the value of the derivative at x = 3.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

A derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to its variable. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that quantifies how a function's output changes as its input changes. The notation d/dx indicates differentiation with respect to x, and derivatives can be interpreted as slopes of tangent lines to the graph of the function.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives

Sum Rule of Derivatives

The Sum Rule states that the derivative of the sum of two functions is equal to the sum of their derivatives. Mathematically, if f(x) and g(x) are functions, then d/dx (f(x) + g(x)) = f'(x) + g'(x). This rule simplifies the process of finding derivatives when dealing with expressions that involve the addition of multiple functions.
Recommended video:
05:44
Algebra Rules for Finite Sums

Evaluating Derivatives at a Point

Evaluating a derivative at a specific point involves substituting the value of the variable into the derivative expression. For example, to find d/dx (f(x) + 2g(x)) at x=3, one must first compute the derivative and then substitute x=3 into the resulting expression. This process provides the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that particular point.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>

(g^-1)'(7)

350
views
Textbook Question

The following limits represent f'(a) for some function f and some real number a.

b. Evaluate the limit by computing f'(a).

lim x🠂1 x¹⁰⁰-1 / x-1

241
views
Textbook Question

Second derivatives Find d²y/dx²for the following functions.

y = x cos x²

388
views
Textbook Question

Finding derivatives from a table Find the values of the following derivatives using the table. <IMAGE>


d. d/dx (f(x)³) |x=5

243
views
Textbook Question

Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>

d/dx (g(f(x))) |x=1

385
views
Textbook Question

Use the given graphs of f and g to find each derivative. <IMAGE>

d/dx (f(f(x))) |x=4

381
views