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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.8.64b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.8.64b

Vertical tangent lines
b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.

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1
To determine if the curve has any horizontal tangent lines, we need to find where the derivative of the function is equal to zero. Horizontal tangent lines occur at points where the slope of the curve is zero.
First, identify the function that describes the curve. Let's denote this function as f(x).
Next, compute the derivative of the function, f'(x), using differentiation rules. This derivative represents the slope of the tangent line at any point x on the curve.
Set the derivative f'(x) equal to zero and solve for x. This will give you the x-values where the slope of the tangent line is zero, indicating potential horizontal tangent lines.
Finally, verify these x-values by substituting them back into the original function f(x) to find the corresponding y-values. This will confirm the points on the curve where horizontal tangent lines occur.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Lines

Tangent lines are straight lines that touch a curve at a single point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line at a point on the curve represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point. Understanding tangent lines is crucial for analyzing the behavior of curves, particularly in determining where they are increasing or decreasing.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Vertical Tangent Lines

A vertical tangent line occurs when the slope of the tangent approaches infinity, which typically happens when the derivative of the function is undefined at that point. This can indicate a cusp or a vertical asymptote in the curve. Identifying vertical tangents is important for understanding the limits and behavior of the function near those points.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Horizontal Tangent Lines

A horizontal tangent line occurs when the slope of the tangent line is zero, indicating that the function has a local maximum or minimum at that point. To find horizontal tangents, one must set the derivative of the function equal to zero and solve for the corresponding x-values. This concept is essential for analyzing critical points and the overall shape of the curve.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines
Related Practice
Textbook Question

21–30. Derivatives

b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.

f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4

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Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

b. Compute and graph f'.

f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Hours of daylight The number of hours of daylight at any point on Earth fluctuates throughout the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, the shortest day is on the winter solstice and the longest day is on the summer solstice. At 40° north latitude, the length of a day is approximated by D(t) = 12−3 cos (2π(t+10) / 365), where D is measured in hours and 0≤t≤365 is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to January 1.

b. Find the rate at which the daylight function changes.

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Textbook Question

Use a graphing utility to plot the curve and the tangent line.

y = cos x / 1−cos x; x = π/3

278
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Textbook Question

Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.

b. Evaluate this derivative when a=6 and b=10.

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Textbook Question

Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).

Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x = 3.

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