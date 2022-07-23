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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.3.74b
Chapter 3, Problem 3.3.74b

Suppose f(3) = 1 and f′(3) = 4. Let g(x) = x2 + f(x) and h(x) = 3f(x).
Find an equation of the line tangent to y = h(x) at x = 3.

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1
Step 1: Identify the function h(x) and its derivative. We have h(x) = 3f(x). To find the derivative h'(x), use the constant multiple rule: h'(x) = 3f'(x).
Step 2: Evaluate h(x) and h'(x) at x = 3. We know f(3) = 1 and f'(3) = 4. Therefore, h(3) = 3f(3) = 3 * 1 = 3 and h'(3) = 3f'(3) = 3 * 4 = 12.
Step 3: Use the point-slope form of the equation of a line to find the tangent line. The point-slope form is y - y_1 = m(x - x_1), where m is the slope and (x_1, y_1) is a point on the line.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the point-slope form. Here, the slope m is h'(3) = 12, and the point (x_1, y_1) is (3, h(3)) = (3, 3).
Step 5: Write the equation of the tangent line using the point-slope form: y - 3 = 12(x - 3).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Line

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. The slope of the tangent line is given by the derivative of the function at that point. In this case, to find the tangent line to h(x) at x = 3, we need to calculate h'(3) to determine the slope.
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Slopes of Tangent Lines

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that provides the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve. For the function h(x) = 3f(x), we will use the chain rule to find h'(x) and evaluate it at x = 3.
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Derivatives

Function Composition

Function composition involves combining two functions where the output of one function becomes the input of another. In this problem, g(x) and h(x) are defined in terms of f(x). Understanding how to differentiate composite functions is essential for finding the derivative of h(x) and subsequently the equation of the tangent line.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Related Practice
Textbook Question

21–30. Derivatives

b. Evaluate f'(a) for the given values of a.

f(x) = 4x²+1; a= 2,4

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Textbook Question

62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'

b. Compute and graph f'.

f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Hours of daylight The number of hours of daylight at any point on Earth fluctuates throughout the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, the shortest day is on the winter solstice and the longest day is on the summer solstice. At 40° north latitude, the length of a day is approximated by D(t) = 12−3 cos (2π(t+10) / 365), where D is measured in hours and 0≤t≤365 is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to January 1.

b. Find the rate at which the daylight function changes.

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Textbook Question

13-26 Implicit differentiation Carry out the following steps.

b. Find the slope of the curve at the given point.

x⁴+y⁴ = 2;(1,−1)

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Textbook Question

Volume of a torus The volume of a torus (doughnut or bagel) with an inner radius of a and an outer radius of b is V=π²(b+a)(b−a)²/4.

b. Evaluate this derivative when a=6 and b=10.

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Textbook Question

Vertical tangent lines

b. Does the curve have any horizontal tangent lines? Explain.

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