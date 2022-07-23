Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = sin² x
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = sin² x
Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.
Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and f(5.01) - f(5) = 0.25.Use linear approximation to estimate the value of f'(5).
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 2x⁻³ - x⁻²
Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (1 - cos 3x) / 8x²