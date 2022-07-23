17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π/2 - x) sec x
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π/2 - x) sec x
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→1⁻ (1-x) tan πx/2
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
f(x) = 2x⁻³ - x⁻²
Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Write the formula for Newton’s method and use the given initial approximation to compute the approximations x₁ and x₂.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ - x; x₀ = ln 2
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (4√x - (4 /√x)) dx