Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.
Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.
Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and f(5.01) - f(5) = 0.25.Use linear approximation to estimate the value of f'(5).
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→1⁻ (1-x) tan πx/2
Use the following graphs to identify the points on the interval [a, b] at which local and absolute extreme values occur. <IMAGE>
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (1 - cos 3x) / 8x²
{Use of Tech} Write the formula for Newton’s method and use the given initial approximation to compute the approximations x₁ and x₂.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ - x; x₀ = ln 2