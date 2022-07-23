Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = 1/5 t⁵ - a⁴t
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = 1/5 t⁵ - a⁴t
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (1/x√(36x² - 36))dx
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
y = 8/(x² + 4) (Witch of Agnesi)
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 x csc x
{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = x/6 - sec x on [0,8]
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (3x⁵ - 5x⁹) dx