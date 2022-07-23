Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²√(9 - x²) on (-3,3)
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x²√(9 - x²) on (-3,3)
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = 1/5 t⁵ - a⁴t
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (1/x√(36x² - 36))dx
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→0 x csc x
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (6/√(4 - 4x²))dx
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (3x⁵ - 5x⁹) dx