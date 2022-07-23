Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
e. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave up?
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
e. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave up?
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→∞ (1 - (3/x))ˣ
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
f. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave down?
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x¹⸍² and x¹⸍³
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
c. Give the approximate coordinates of the inflection point(s) of f.
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = 10x² / (x² + 3)