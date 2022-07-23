{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
c. Compute ƒ'. Then graphƒ and ƒ' for a = 0.5, 1, 2, and 3.
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
c. Compute ƒ'. Then graphƒ and ƒ' for a = 0.5, 1, 2, and 3.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
d. Give the approximate coordinates of the zero(s) of f.
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_t→0 (1 - cos 6t) / 2t
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
f. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave down?
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x¹⸍² and x¹⸍³
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
c. Give the approximate coordinates of the inflection point(s) of f.