Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.R.79
Chapter 4, Problem 4.R.79

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 
lim_x→∞ (1 - (3/x))ˣ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the limit \( \lim_{x \to \infty} \left(1 - \frac{3}{x}\right)^x \) is of the indeterminate form \(1^\infty\). This suggests the use of the exponential limit property.
Rewrite the expression using the natural exponential function: \( \lim_{x \to \infty} \left(1 - \frac{3}{x}\right)^x = \lim_{x \to \infty} e^{x \ln\left(1 - \frac{3}{x}\right)} \).
Focus on evaluating the exponent \( \lim_{x \to \infty} x \ln\left(1 - \frac{3}{x}\right) \). This is still an indeterminate form \(0 \cdot (-\infty)\).
Use the approximation \( \ln(1 + u) \approx u \) for small \(u\), so \( \ln\left(1 - \frac{3}{x}\right) \approx -\frac{3}{x} \). Substitute this into the limit: \( \lim_{x \to \infty} x \left(-\frac{3}{x}\right) = \lim_{x \to \infty} -3 \).
Conclude that the original limit is \( e^{-3} \) by substituting back into the exponential form: \( \lim_{x \to \infty} e^{x \ln\left(1 - \frac{3}{x}\right)} = e^{-3} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. They help in understanding the function's behavior at points where it may not be explicitly defined, such as at infinity or discontinuities. Evaluating limits is crucial for determining the continuity and differentiability of functions.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = a^x, where 'a' is a positive constant. They exhibit rapid growth or decay and are characterized by their unique property that the rate of change is proportional to the function's value. Understanding their behavior, especially as x approaches infinity, is essential for evaluating limits involving exponential expressions.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions

l'Hôpital's Rule

l'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) leads to an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately. This rule simplifies the process of finding limits, especially in complex expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.


∫ ((1/x²) - (2/(x⁵⸍²))) dx

71
views
Textbook Question

Change in elevation The elevation h (in feet above the ground) of a stone dropped from a height of 1000 ft is modeled by the equation h(t) = 1000 - 16t², where t is measured in seconds and air resistance is neglected. Approximate the change in elevation over the interval 5 ≤ t ≤ 5.7 (recall that Δh ≈ h' (a) Δt).

253
views
Textbook Question

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 

lim_t→0 (1 - cos 6t) / 2t

200
views
Textbook Question

82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.


x¹⸍² and x¹⸍³

269
views
Textbook Question

Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>

c. Give the approximate coordinates of the inflection point(s) of f.

226
views
Textbook Question

24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.

ƒ(x) = 10x² / (x² + 3)

214
views