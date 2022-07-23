104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3)
104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3)
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
g(x) = x sin⁻¹ x on [-1, 1]
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→0 csc x sin⁻¹ x
{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
a. What is the domain of f (in terms of a)?
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ dx / (1 - sin² x)
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
eˣ and 3ˣ