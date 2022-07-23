Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.R.77
Chapter 4, Problem 4.R.77

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 
lim_ x→0 ⁺ | ln x | ˣ

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, recognize that the limit involves an indeterminate form. As x approaches 0 from the right, ln(x) approaches negative infinity, and x approaches 0, creating the form 0^(-∞).
To handle this indeterminate form, consider rewriting the expression |ln(x)|^x as e^(x * ln(|ln(x)|)). This transformation allows us to work with the exponent separately.
Now, focus on evaluating the limit of the exponent: lim_(x→0⁺) x * ln(|ln(x)|). This is an indeterminate form of type 0 * (-∞), which can be addressed using l'Hôpital's Rule.
Apply l'Hôpital's Rule to the limit lim_(x→0⁺) x * ln(|ln(x)|). First, rewrite it as lim_(x→0⁺) ln(|ln(x)|) / (1/x), which is an ∞/∞ form suitable for l'Hôpital's Rule.
Differentiate the numerator and the denominator separately: the derivative of ln(|ln(x)|) with respect to x and the derivative of 1/x with respect to x. Then, evaluate the limit of the resulting expression as x approaches 0 from the right.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental concepts in calculus that describe the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. They help in understanding the function's behavior near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. Evaluating limits is essential for defining derivatives and integrals, which are core components of calculus.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits

Natural Logarithm

The natural logarithm, denoted as ln(x), is the logarithm to the base e, where e is approximately 2.71828. It is a crucial function in calculus, particularly in growth and decay problems, and is often involved in limits and derivatives. Understanding the properties of the natural logarithm, such as its behavior as x approaches 0, is vital for evaluating limits involving ln(x).
Recommended video:
05:18
Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

l'Hôpital's Rule

l'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. The rule states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) leads to an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator separately. This technique simplifies the evaluation of complex limits, making it a powerful tool in calculus.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:50
Power Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>

c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.

176
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.

32
views
Textbook Question

Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>

b. Give the approximate coordinates of the absolute maximum and minimum values of ƒ (if they exist).

217
views
Textbook Question

Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).

ƒ(x) = x³ ln x on (0, ∞)

197
views
Textbook Question

Maximum area A line segment of length 10 joins the points (0, p) and (q, 0) to form a triangle in the first quadrant. Find the values of p and q that maximize the area of the triangle.

180
views
Textbook Question

60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed. 

lim_x→π / 2- (sin x) ^tan x

279
views