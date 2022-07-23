Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
c. Determine where f has local maxima and minima.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
b. Give the approximate coordinates of the absolute maximum and minimum values of ƒ (if they exist).
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = x³ ln x on (0, ∞)
Maximum area A line segment of length 10 joins the points (0, p) and (q, 0) to form a triangle in the first quadrant. Find the values of p and q that maximize the area of the triangle.
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→π / 2- (sin x) ^tan x