Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Minimum painting surface A metal cistern in the shape of a right circular cylinder with volume V = 50 m³ needs to be painted each year to reduce corrosion. The paint is applied only to surfaces exposed to the elements (the outside cylinder wall and the circular top). Find the dimensions r and h of the cylinder that minimize the area of the painted surfaces.
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = x³ ln x on (0, ∞)
Maximum area A line segment of length 10 joins the points (0, p) and (q, 0) to form a triangle in the first quadrant. Find the values of p and q that maximize the area of the triangle.
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_ x→0 ⁺ | ln x | ˣ
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→π / 2- (sin x) ^tan x