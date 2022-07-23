Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find the critical points of f and determine where f is increasing and where it is decreasing.
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
a. Find the critical points of f and determine where f is increasing and where it is decreasing.
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (2x +1)² dx
{Use of Tech } Minimizing sound intensity Two sound speakers are 100 m apart and one speaker is three times as loud as the other speaker. At what point on a line segment between the speakers is the sound intensity the weakest? (Hint: Sound intensity is directly proportional to the sound level and inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the sound source.)
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
ln x and log₁₀ x
Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine the locations of the inflection points of f and the intervals on which f is concave up or concave down.
Cosine limits Let n be a positive integer. Evaluate the following limits.
lim_x→0 (1 - cosⁿ x) / x²