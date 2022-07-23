60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→∞ (1 - (3/x))ˣ
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→∞ (1 - (3/x))ˣ
Change in elevation The elevation h (in feet above the ground) of a stone dropped from a height of 1000 ft is modeled by the equation h(t) = 1000 - 16t², where t is measured in seconds and air resistance is neglected. Approximate the change in elevation over the interval 5 ≤ t ≤ 5.7 (recall that Δh ≈ h' (a) Δt).
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
c. Give the approximate coordinates of the inflection point(s) of f.
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_Θ→0 2Θ cot 3Θ
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (12/x)dx
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = 10x² / (x² + 3)