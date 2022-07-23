Textbook Question
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ ((1/x²) - (2/(x⁵⸍²))) dx
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90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ ((1/x²) - (2/(x⁵⸍²))) dx
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→∞ (1 - (3/x))ˣ
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_Θ→0 (3 sin² 2Θ) / Θ²
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_Θ→0 2Θ cot 3Θ
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (12/x)dx
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = 10x² / (x² + 3)