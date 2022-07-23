Turning a corner with a pole
What is the length of the longest pole that can be carried horizontally around a corner at which a corridor that is a ft wide and a corridor that is b ft wide meet at right angles?
Turning a corner with a pole
What is the length of the longest pole that can be carried horizontally around a corner at which a corridor that is a ft wide and a corridor that is b ft wide meet at right angles?
Another pen problem A rancher is building a horse pen on the corner of her property using 1000 ft of fencing. Because of the unusual shape of her property, the pen must be built in the shape of a trapezoid (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Suppose there is already a fence along the side of the property opposite the side of length y. Find the lengths of the sides that maximize the area of the pen, using 1000 ft of fencing.
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = 2x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x² - x - 2
The arbelos An arbelos is the region enclosed by three mutually tangent semicircles; it is the region inside the larger semicircle and outside the two smaller semicircles (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Show that the area of the arbelos is the area of a circle whose diameter is the distance BD in the figure.
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
h(t) = 2 + cos 2t on [0,π]
{Use of Tech} Optimal boxes Imagine a lidless box with height h and a square base whose sides have length x. The box must have a volume of 125 ft³.
b. Based on your graph in part (a), estimate the value of x that produces the box with a minimum surface area.