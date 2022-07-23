104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3)
104–107. Functions from derivatives Find the function f with the following properties.
h'(x) = (x⁴ -2) /(1 + x²) ; h (1) = -(2/3)
Change in elevation The elevation h (in feet above the ground) of a stone dropped from a height of 1000 ft is modeled by the equation h(t) = 1000 - 16t², where t is measured in seconds and air resistance is neglected. Approximate the change in elevation over the interval 5 ≤ t ≤ 5.7 (recall that Δh ≈ h' (a) Δt).
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫(1 + 3 cosΘ) dΘ
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
g(x) = x sin⁻¹ x on [-1, 1]
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_Θ→0 2Θ cot 3Θ
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (12/x)dx