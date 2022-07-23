Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
g(t) = 3t⁵ - 30t⁴ + 80t³ + 100
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
g(t) = 3t⁵ - 30t⁴ + 80t³ + 100
Two methods Evaluate the following limits in two different ways: Use the methods of Chapter 2 and use l’Hôpital’s Rule.
lim_x→0 (e²ˣ + 4eˣ - 5) / (e²ˣ - 1)
More limits Evaluate the following limits.
lim_x→1 (x ln x - x + 1) / (xln²x)
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = 2x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x² - x - 2
The arbelos An arbelos is the region enclosed by three mutually tangent semicircles; it is the region inside the larger semicircle and outside the two smaller semicircles (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. Show that the area of the arbelos is the area of a circle whose diameter is the distance BD in the figure.
{Use of Tech} Optimal boxes Imagine a lidless box with height h and a square base whose sides have length x. The box must have a volume of 125 ft³.
b. Based on your graph in part (a), estimate the value of x that produces the box with a minimum surface area.