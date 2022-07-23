Consider the lim_x→∞ (√ ax + b) / √cx + d where a, b, c, and d are positive real numbers. Show that l’Hôpital’s Rule fails for this limit. Find the limit using another method.
Interpreting the derivative The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
a. On what interval(s) is f increasing? Decreasing?
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Key Concepts
Derivative and Its Interpretation
Critical Points
Sign Chart
{Use of Tech} Graph carefully Graph the function f(x) = 60x⁵ - 901x³ + 27x in the window [-4,4] x [-10,000, 10,000]. How many extreme values do you see? Locate all the extreme values by analyzing f'.
The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
c. At what point(s) does f have an inflection point?
Use limit methods to determine which of the two given functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x² ln x; x³
Use limit methods to determine which of the two given functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x²⁰ ; 1.0001ˣ
Concavity of parabolas Consider the general parabola described by the function f(x) = ax² + bx + c. For what values of a, b, and c is f concave up? For what values of a, b, and c is f concave down?