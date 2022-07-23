Explain the Mean Value Theorem with a sketch.
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x² - 6x
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Key Concepts
Quadratic Functions
Vertex of a Parabola
Intercepts
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_z→∞ (1 + 10/z²)ᶻ²
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(v) = sec v tan v; F(0) = 2, -π/2 < v < π/2
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x ln x - 2x + 3 on (0,∞)
Designer functions Sketch the graph of a function f that is continuous on (-∞,∞) and satisfies the following sets of conditions.
f'(x) > 0, for all x in the domain of f'; f'(-2) and f'(1) do not exist; f"(0) = 0
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x³ - 147x + 286