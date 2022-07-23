Explain the Mean Value Theorem with a sketch.
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x ln x - 2x + 3 on (0,∞)
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Key Concepts
Derivative
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = x³ - 6x² on [-1, 5]
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(v) = sec v tan v; F(0) = 2, -π/2 < v < π/2
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x² - 6x
Maximum printable area A rectangular page in a text (with width x and length y) has an area of 98 in² , top and bottom margins set at 1 in, and left and right margins set at 1/2 in. The printable area of the page is the rectangle that lies within the margins. What are the dimensions of the page that maximize the printable area?
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = ln( x² + 3) / (x -1)