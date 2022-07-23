Textbook Question
49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
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49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_z→∞ (1 + 10/z²)ᶻ²
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x³ - 147x + 286
Give the antiderivatives of xᵖ . For what values of p does your answer apply?
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = x² √(x + 5)
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x² - 6x