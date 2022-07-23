Explain the Mean Value Theorem with a sketch.
Particular antiderivatives For the following functions f, find the antiderivative F that satisfies the given condition.
f(v) = sec v tan v; F(0) = 2, -π/2 < v < π/2
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Key Concepts
Antiderivatives and Indefinite Integrals
Initial Conditions and Particular Solutions
Integration of Trigonometric Functions
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_z→∞ (1 + 10/z²)ᶻ²
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x ln x - 2x + 3 on (0,∞)
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x³ - 147x + 286
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x² - 6x
Maximum printable area A rectangular page in a text (with width x and length y) has an area of 98 in² , top and bottom margins set at 1 in, and left and right margins set at 1/2 in. The printable area of the page is the rectangle that lies within the margins. What are the dimensions of the page that maximize the printable area?