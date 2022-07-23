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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.5.42
Chapter 4, Problem 4.5.42

Light transmission A window consists of a rectangular pane of clear glass surmounted by a semicircular pane of tinted glass. The clear glass transmits twice as much light per unit of surface area as the tinted glass. Of all such windows with a fixed perimeter P, what are the dimensions of the window that transmits the most light?

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Define the variables: Let the width of the rectangular pane be \( w \) and the height be \( h \). The radius of the semicircular pane is \( r \). The perimeter constraint is given by the equation \( 2h + 2w + \pi r = P \).
Express the area of the window: The area of the rectangular pane is \( A_{rect} = w \times h \) and the area of the semicircular pane is \( A_{semi} = \frac{1}{2} \pi r^2 \). The total area is \( A_{total} = wh + \frac{1}{2} \pi r^2 \).
Set up the light transmission function: Since the clear glass transmits twice as much light as the tinted glass, the light transmitted is \( L = 2wh + \frac{1}{2} \pi r^2 \).
Use the perimeter constraint to express one variable in terms of the others: Solve \( 2h + 2w + \pi r = P \) for one of the variables, for example, \( h = \frac{P - 2w - \pi r}{2} \). Substitute this into the light transmission function.
Optimize the light transmission function: Differentiate the light transmission function with respect to the remaining variables and set the derivatives to zero to find critical points. Use the second derivative test or other methods to determine which dimensions maximize the light transmission.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Optimization

Optimization in calculus involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this context, we need to determine the dimensions of the window that maximize light transmission, which requires setting up a function that represents the total light transmitted and then using techniques such as derivatives to find critical points.
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Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area

Perimeter Constraint

The perimeter constraint is a fixed condition that limits the dimensions of the window. For this problem, the total perimeter of the rectangular and semicircular panes must equal a given value P, which introduces a relationship between the width and height of the window that must be considered when optimizing light transmission.
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Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area

Area and Light Transmission

The area of each pane of glass contributes to the total light transmitted, with the clear glass transmitting twice as much light per unit area as the tinted glass. Understanding how to calculate the areas of the rectangular and semicircular sections and their respective contributions to light transmission is crucial for formulating the optimization problem.
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Estimating the Area Under a Curve with Right Endpoints & Midpoint
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