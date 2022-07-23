{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = x/6 - sec x on [0,8]
{Use of Tech} Finding all roots Use Newton’s method to find all the roots of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = x/6 - sec x on [0,8]
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (3x⁵ - 5x⁹) dx
Light transmission A window consists of a rectangular pane of clear glass surmounted by a semicircular pane of tinted glass. The clear glass transmits twice as much light per unit of surface area as the tinted glass. Of all such windows with a fixed perimeter P, what are the dimensions of the window that transmits the most light?
Minimum sum Find positive numbers x and y satisfying the equation xy = 12 such that the sum 2x + y is as small as possible.
If F(x) = x² - 3x + C and F (-1) = 4 , what is the value of C?
Maximum-volume cone A cone is constructed by cutting a sector from a circular sheet of metal with radius 20. The cut sheet is then folded up and welded (see figure). Find the radius and height of the cone with maximum volume that can be formed in this way. <IMAGE>