Textbook Question
Give the antiderivatives of 1/x.
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Give the antiderivatives of 1/x.
Second Derivative Test Locate the critical points of the following functions. Then use the Second Derivative Test to determine (if possible) whether they correspond to local maxima or local minima.
p(t) = 2t³ + 3t² - 36t
Solving initial value problems Find the solution of the following initial value problems.
g'(x) = 7x(x⁶ - 1/7); g(1) = 2
Explain how to apply the First Derivative Test.
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x⁴ + 4x³
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (csc² Θ + 2Θ² - 3Θ) dΘ