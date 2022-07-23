Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
e. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave up?
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
e. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave up?
Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).
ƒ(x) = 4x¹⸍² - x⁵⸍² on [0, 4]
{Use of Tech} Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to approximate the roots of ƒ(x) = e⁻²ˣ + 2eˣ - 6 to six digits.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
d. Give the approximate coordinates of the zero(s) of f.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
f. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave down?
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x¹⸍² and x¹⸍³