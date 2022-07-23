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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.R.2d
Chapter 4, Problem 4.R.2d

Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
d. Give the approximate coordinates of the zero(s) of f.

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To find the zeros of the function f, we need to identify the points where the graph of the function intersects the x-axis. These points are where the function value is zero, i.e., f(x) = 0.
Examine the graph of the function on the interval [-3, 3]. Look for points where the curve crosses the x-axis. These crossings represent the zeros of the function.
Estimate the x-coordinates of these intersection points by observing the graph. Note that these are approximate values since we are visually inspecting the graph.
If the graph is not clear, consider using a more precise method such as numerical estimation or graphing software to find a more accurate approximation of the zeros.
Once you have identified the approximate x-coordinates, you can express the zeros as ordered pairs (x, 0), where x is the estimated x-coordinate of each zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extrema

Extrema refer to the maximum and minimum values of a function within a given interval. These points are critical for understanding the behavior of the function, as they indicate where the function reaches its highest or lowest values. Identifying extrema often involves finding the derivative of the function and determining where it is zero or undefined.
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Zeros of a Function

The zeros of a function, also known as roots, are the values of the variable for which the function evaluates to zero. Finding these points is essential for understanding the function's behavior, as they indicate where the graph intersects the x-axis. Techniques for finding zeros include factoring, using the quadratic formula, or applying numerical methods.
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Graphical Analysis

Graphical analysis involves examining the visual representation of a function to identify key features such as intercepts, extrema, and asymptotes. By analyzing the graph, one can gain insights into the function's behavior over a specified interval, making it easier to approximate coordinates of zeros and extrema without relying solely on algebraic methods.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>

e. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave up?

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Textbook Question

Find the critical points of the following functions on the given intervals. Identify the absolute maximum and absolute minimum values (if they exist).

ƒ(x) = 4x¹⸍² - x⁵⸍² on [0, 4]

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.



c. Compute ƒ'. Then graphƒ and ƒ' for a = 0.5, 1, 2, and 3.

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Newton’s method Use Newton’s method to approximate the roots of ƒ(x) = e⁻²ˣ + 2eˣ - 6 to six digits.

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Textbook Question

Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>

f. On what intervals (approximately) is f concave down?  

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Textbook Question

Optimization A right triangle has legs of length h and r and a hypotenuse of length 4 (see figure). It is revolved about the leg of length h to sweep out a right circular cone. What values of h and r maximize the volume of the cone? (Volume of a cone = (1/3) πr²h.) <IMAGE>

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