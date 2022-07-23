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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.R.41
Chapter 4, Problem 4.R.41

Maximum printable area A rectangular page in a text (with width x and length y) has an area of 98 in² , top and bottom margins set at 1 in, and left and right margins set at 1/2 in. The printable area of the page is the rectangle that lies within the margins. What are the dimensions of the page that maximize the printable area?

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1
Define the dimensions of the page: Let the width of the page be x inches and the length be y inches. The total area of the page is given by the equation x * y = 98 square inches.
Determine the dimensions of the printable area: The printable width is (x - 1) inches, accounting for 1/2 inch margins on each side, and the printable length is (y - 2) inches, accounting for 1 inch margins at the top and bottom.
Express the printable area: The printable area A can be expressed as A = (x - 1) * (y - 2).
Substitute the constraint into the printable area equation: Since x * y = 98, express y in terms of x, y = 98/x, and substitute into the printable area equation to get A = (x - 1) * (98/x - 2).
Find the critical points: Differentiate the expression for A with respect to x, set the derivative equal to zero, and solve for x to find the critical points. Use the second derivative test to determine if the critical point is a maximum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Optimization

Optimization in calculus involves finding the maximum or minimum values of a function. In this context, we need to determine the dimensions of the page that maximize the printable area, which requires setting up a function that represents the area and then using techniques such as taking derivatives to find critical points.
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Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area

Area of a Rectangle

The area of a rectangle is calculated by multiplying its width (x) by its length (y). In this problem, the total area is constrained to 98 in², and we must account for the margins to find the effective dimensions that contribute to the printable area, which is the area available after subtracting the margins.
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Estimating the Area Under a Curve Using Left Endpoints

Constraints

Constraints are conditions that must be satisfied in an optimization problem. Here, the constraints include the fixed total area of 98 in² and the specific margin sizes, which limit the possible values of width and length. Understanding these constraints is crucial for correctly formulating the problem and finding the optimal solution.
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Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area
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