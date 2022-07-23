Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. F(x) = x² + 10 and G(x) = x² - 100 are antiderivatives of the same function.
Locating extrema Consider the graph of a function ƒ on the interval [-3, 3]. <IMAGE>
b. Give the approximate coordinates of the absolute maximum and minimum values of ƒ (if they exist).
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_y→0⁺ (ln¹⁰ y) / √y
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (x² / (x⁴ + x²)) dx
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→1 (x⁴ - x³ - 3x² + 5x -2) / x³ + x² - 5x + 3
60–81. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when needed.
lim_x→π / 2- (sin x) ^tan x