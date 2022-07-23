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Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.R.5b
Chapter 4, Problem 4.R.5b

Use the graphs of ƒ' and ƒ" to complete the following steps. <IMAGE>
b. Determine the locations of the inflection points of f and the intervals on which f is concave up or concave down.

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First, understand that inflection points occur where the second derivative, ƒ'', changes sign. This means you need to analyze the graph of ƒ'' to identify where it crosses the x-axis.
Look at the graph of ƒ'' and identify the x-values where the graph crosses the x-axis. These x-values are potential inflection points because they indicate a change in concavity.
To determine the intervals of concavity, observe the sign of ƒ'' on either side of each inflection point. If ƒ'' is positive, the function ƒ is concave up; if ƒ'' is negative, the function ƒ is concave down.
List the intervals where ƒ'' is positive and label them as concave up intervals. Similarly, list the intervals where ƒ'' is negative and label them as concave down intervals.
Verify the inflection points by ensuring that the sign of ƒ'' changes at these points. This confirms that the function ƒ changes concavity at these x-values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inflection Points

Inflection points are points on the graph of a function where the concavity changes. This occurs when the second derivative of the function, f'', is equal to zero or undefined. Identifying these points is crucial for understanding the behavior of the function, as they indicate where the graph shifts from being concave up to concave down, or vice versa.
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Critical Points

Concavity

Concavity refers to the direction in which a curve bends. A function is concave up on an interval if its second derivative, f'', is positive, indicating that the slope of the tangent line is increasing. Conversely, a function is concave down if f'' is negative, meaning the slope of the tangent line is decreasing. Understanding concavity helps in analyzing the overall shape of the graph.
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Determining Concavity Given a Function

Second Derivative Test

The second derivative test is a method used to determine the concavity of a function and locate inflection points. By examining the sign of the second derivative, f'', one can ascertain whether the function is concave up or down. If f'' changes sign at a point, that point is an inflection point, providing valuable information about the function's behavior in that vicinity.
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The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
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