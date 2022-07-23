Optimal soda can
a. Classical problem Find the radius and height of a cylindrical soda can with a volume of 354 cm³ that minimize the surface area.
Optimal soda can
a. Classical problem Find the radius and height of a cylindrical soda can with a volume of 354 cm³ that minimize the surface area.
Cosine limits Let n be a positive integer. Evaluate the following limits.
lim_x→0 (1 - cos xⁿ) / x²ⁿ
90–103. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals.
∫ (2x +1)² dx
Optimal popcorn box A small popcorn box is created from a 12" x 12" sheet of paperboard by first cutting out four shaded rectangles, each of length x and width x/2 (see figure). The remaining paperboard is folded along the solid lines to form a box. What dimensions of the box maximize the volume of the box? <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech } Minimizing sound intensity Two sound speakers are 100 m apart and one speaker is three times as loud as the other speaker. At what point on a line segment between the speakers is the sound intensity the weakest? (Hint: Sound intensity is directly proportional to the sound level and inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the sound source.)
82–89. Comparing growth rates Determine which of the two functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
ln x and log₁₀ x