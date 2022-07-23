Turning a corner with a pole
What is the length of the longest pole that can be carried horizontally around a corner at which a corridor that is a ft wide and a corridor that is b ft wide meet at right angles?
Turning a corner with a pole
What is the length of the longest pole that can be carried horizontally around a corner at which a corridor that is a ft wide and a corridor that is b ft wide meet at right angles?
{Use of Tech} Graph carefully Graph the function f(x) = 60x⁵ - 901x³ + 27x in the window [-4,4] x [-10,000, 10,000]. How many extreme values do you see? Locate all the extreme values by analyzing f'.
Two methods Evaluate the following limits in two different ways: Use the methods of Chapter 2 and use l’Hôpital’s Rule.
lim_x→0 (e²ˣ + 4eˣ - 5) / (e²ˣ - 1)
Use limit methods to determine which of the two given functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x² ln x; x³
Use limit methods to determine which of the two given functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x²⁰ ; 1.0001ˣ
{Use of Tech} Optimal boxes Imagine a lidless box with height h and a square base whose sides have length x. The box must have a volume of 125 ft³.
b. Based on your graph in part (a), estimate the value of x that produces the box with a minimum surface area.