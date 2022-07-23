L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a powerful tool in calculus used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) as x approaches a point yields 0/0 or ∞/∞, then the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule simplifies the evaluation process, making it easier to find the limit of complex functions like the one presented in the question.