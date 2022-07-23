Turning a corner with a pole
What is the length of the longest pole that can be carried horizontally around a corner at which a corridor that is a ft wide and a corridor that is b ft wide meet at right angles?
Turning a corner with a pole
What is the length of the longest pole that can be carried horizontally around a corner at which a corridor that is a ft wide and a corridor that is b ft wide meet at right angles?
More limits Evaluate the following limits.
lim_x→1 (x ln x - x + 1) / (xln²x)
Concavity Determine the intervals on which the following functions are concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.
f(x) = 2x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x² - x - 2
Use limit methods to determine which of the two given functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x² ln x; x³
Use limit methods to determine which of the two given functions grows faster, or state that they have comparable growth rates.
x²⁰ ; 1.0001ˣ
{Use of Tech} Optimal boxes Imagine a lidless box with height h and a square base whose sides have length x. The box must have a volume of 125 ft³.
b. Based on your graph in part (a), estimate the value of x that produces the box with a minimum surface area.